Protesters gather near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house Saturday night

Protesters gathered near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house on Saturday night.

Police kept the protesters away from the home, which is in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Some protesters told Fox 32 News that they believe Chicago police are the mayor's minions, and that things need to change to make the city safer for black and brown people.

Some of the protesters said they were at the clash on Friday night with police at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. There, 18 officers were injured and 12 protesters were arrested.

Activists said video shows a Chicago police officer punching an 18-year-old woman in the mouth.

Other video provided to Fox 32 News seemed to show protesters throwing objects at police. In that video, some protesters were carrying umbrellas, in an apparent attempt to protect themselves from the projectiles.