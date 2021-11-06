Pumpkin smash events held all over Chicago to keep methane-gas producing pumpkins out of landfills

article

They came with pumpkins and the smashing ensued.

All over Chicago on Saturday, families brought their Halloween pumpkins to smash locations for a fun post-holiday activity.

The goal is to keep pumpkins out of landfills, where they become the third largest methane producer in the environment. Methane erodes the ozone layer.

The pumpkins that were smashed at Plant Chicago, Gary Comer Youth Center, Chicago Vocational Academy High School, Lake View High School and Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences will be given to farmers to use as compost.

