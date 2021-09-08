QAnon demands Chicago hospital treat supporter with Ivermectin

A Chicago hospital is taking some heat for not treating a COVID-19 patient with a controversial drug.

The patient, Veronica Wolski, wants Ivermectin, and after complaining on social media, her supporters are demanding she get it.

Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center confirms receiving "numerous calls and emails (well into the hundreds) associated with this patient’s care."

The website Vice reports Wolski is known for once spending months holding a Bernie Sanders banner on a pedestrian bridge above the Kennedy Expressway. She later changed banners to support QAnon and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

Vice reports she was hospitalized two weeks ago for COVID-19 and wants Ivermectin to treat it.

Last week, top Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan claimed it helped him recover from the virus.

The drug is primarily used to treat parasites in animals. It can also be prescribed to people with parasitic infections.

DOCTORS CALL FOR ‘IMMEDIATE END’ OF IVERMECTIN AS COVID TREATMENT

But the American Medical Association, the FDA, CDC and even the drug manufacturer have all warned it should not be used to treat COVID-19.

Dr. June McCoy from Northwestern Medicine told FOX 32 News last week that Ivermectin can be dangerous and even deadly for people.

"It’s been used to treat parasitic infections. Things like tapeworm, hookworm, thread warm, you’ll see these a lot in third world countries, but it’s not approved for viral infections," she said.

Still, Ivermectin continues to be a drug-of-choice for COVID patients.

"I know it seems really strange to us, hearing these stories, but people are desperate," said McKoy.

A statement from Amita says, "Our first priority is the health and safety of our patients. Our session and clinicians follow the school guidance of the FDA and CDC in the treatment of COVID-19."

Experts advise getting the vaccine to avoid getting COVID-19 in the first place.