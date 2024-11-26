Ravinia Brewing Company rebrands after trademark dispute

The Brief Ravinia Brewing Company has rebranded as Steep Ravine Brewing Company, inspired by its flagship IPA. The rebranding follows a trademark dispute with Ravinia Festival. Steep Ravine Brewing Company will continue to offer its popular beers and introduce new styles, while its taprooms in Highland Park and Logan Square undergo changes.



Ravinia Brewing Company has started a new chapter, rebranding as Steep Ravine Brewing Company, inspired by the brewery’s flagship IPA.

The decision, made in collaboration with Ravinia Festival following a trademark dispute, marks a significant milestone for the brewery founded a decade ago. While the name may be different, the company's commitment to community, craft, and creation remains the same.

"As we transition to Steep Ravine Brewing Company, we’re embracing the connection between beer and storytelling," Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kris Walker said. "Sharing a beer has always been about creating meaningful experiences, and this next chapter allows us to honor that tradition."

The Highland Park taproom will undergo minor updates, while the Logan Square taproom will close its doors on Dec. 14 with a farewell party. The brewery plans to repurpose the Logan Square space for beer production.

Steep Ravine Brewing Company will continue to offer popular brews, including the GABF medal-winning Diversey Station Hazy Pale Ale and the flagship Steep Ravine IPA. The brewery will also introduce new styles like Launch Party 2.0, a double IPA with spruce tips, and Double Sproak, a barrel-aged IPA.

Limited edition Steep Ravine Brewing Company cans will be available exclusively at the Highland Park and Logan Square taprooms for the next few weeks.