Ravinia Festival cancels all events through Sunday in wake of Highland Park shooting

Ravinia Festival announced Wednesday that it is canceling or postponing all of its concerts and events through Sunday in wake of the Highland Park mass shooting.

Sheryl Crow was slated to perform Thursday but her show has been postponed. Other acts were canceled completely including The Goonies: In Concert, John Fogerty and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The altered schedule comes two days after a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a crowded Independence Day parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

A statement from the festival reads:

"In light of Monday’s tragedy, and out of a deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10.

This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity–both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia–will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience. Those holding tickets for the affected concerts will automatically receive a full refund by August 1st.

Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon."

For more information and the full concert schedule, visit the Ravinia website.