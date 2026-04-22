Ravinia tickets on sale Thursday, with new shows added to 2026 lineup

The Brief Ravinia Festival 2026 tickets go on sale Thursday, April 23 at 8 a.m. CT. The 2026 season includes more than 90 performances spanning genres and generations. Previously announced headliners include Paul Simon, Brandi Carlile, Chance the Rapper, Rod Stewart and Miranda Lambert. Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg join the festival's newly added performances.



Ravinia Festival will open public ticket sales for its 2026 summer season at 8 a.m. Thursday, with newly added concerts since its initial lineup announcement in March.

What we know:

The annual summer festival, which runs June through September at the 36-acre park in Highland Park, is once again expected to draw large crowds for its mix of pop, rock, classical, jazz and family programming.

Ticket sale details

Ravinia is urging concertgoers to prepare ahead of the on-sale window, pointing to a step-by-step guide posted on its Instagram account outlining the purchase process.

According to the festival’s instructions, users should go to Ravinia.org just before 8 a.m. CT on April 23. At that time, buyers will be placed into a digital queue and then directed to select tickets.

Fans can choose their desired show first and will have 20 minutes to complete their order.

The festival also warned users that any ticket listings hown before 8 a.m. are not part of the official on-sale inventory.

What’s new since the March lineup announcement

Since Ravinia first revealed its 2026 season on March 12, additional performances have been added across multiple genres, expanding the already stacked schedule.

Newly announced concerts include:

April 26: International Jazz Day featuring John Clayton and Steve Wilson

June 10: Bridges: Jazz & Classical Fusion

June 17: Jazz Grandstand

Sept. 4: Snoop Dogg

Sept. 10: Erykah Badu

Festival highlights

The 2026 season includes more than 90 performances spanning genres and generations, including previously announced headliners such as Paul Simon, Brandi Carlile, Chance the Rapper, Rod Stewart and Miranda Lambert.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will also mark a milestone year with a six-week residency celebrating 90 years of Ravinia.

Grand Opening Night will feature a special performance by global superstar LIZZO.

What's next:

Tickets for all 2026 Ravinia performances officially go on sale 8 a.m. Thursday, April 23 at Ravinia.org.

Click here for the full 2026 lineup.