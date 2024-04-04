Reward offered for credible tips in hit-and-run crash that killed CPS teacher

A reckless driver is still at large after striking and killing a longtime Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher. Now, community activists are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of that hit-and-run driver.

The tragic accident unfolded on Easter Sunday in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

Police say Charles ‘Charlie’ Mills, 56, was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road at 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

RELATED: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lawn identified as beloved CPS teaching assistant

"Somebody knows something, and if it was their family member, they would want somebody to come forward," said Raul Montes Jr., a community activist.

A witness told responding officers that a red Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Pulaski Road struck the victim. They said the driver was speeding and did not stop after hitting Mills.

With major trauma to the head and body, Mills was pronounced dead on the scene despite life-saving efforts. CPD’s Major Accident Investigations Unit (MAIU) is investigating.

"There are cameras everywhere. CVS Pharmacy has cameras, and across the street," said Dr. Kim Tee, community activist. "This case should be solved immediately."

FOX 32 Chicago is told that Mills, who lived in the area, was a regular at the nearby CVS, where employees said off-camera he was always friendly.

After announcing a reward for information, Tee and Montes canvassed the neighborhood Thursday, hoping to jog someone’s memory.

"This Toyota went northbound. This person involved in this heinous crime, that took off, that fled the scene of the crime, I’m going to say to you if you’re listening, 'turn yourself in,'" said Montes.

For 23 years, Mills was a beloved teacher at Jones College Prep High School.

"It touches my heart more. A Jones Prep teacher lost his life. This person’s got to turn themselves in," said Montes, who is a Jones graduate.

According to Jones College Prep Principal Kerry Dolan, Mills was a special education classroom assistant who worked primarily with students with disabilities in the cluster program.

"He was always smiling and quick to forgive, and so humble. He did anything and everything with a smile, and spent more hours at Jones than almost anybody else," said Dolan. "He was kind beyond words and a ‘servant leader’ in every sense of the phrase. The world is a little better for having had Charlie in it."

At Jones, Mills also shared his love of theater and performing arts with students – running tech for nearly every school event, including plays, choir performances, band, orchestra, student showcases and more.

Earlier this week, Chance the Rapper, who attended Jones College Prep, shared a heartfelt tribute to Mills on social media, writing in part, "Rest in Peace to Charlie Mills one of the few staff/teachers at my high school that didn't discourage me or make me feel stupid. Yall should be more like him; he was loved by all because he loved all."

Following the tragedy, counselors and support services were made available at the high school to assist both staff members and students.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4521. Tips can also be reported anonymously by clicking here.