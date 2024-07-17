Ride-share drivers urge Chicago City Council to pass safety and wage ordinance

Ride-share drivers are appealing to the riding public and Chicago City Council to pass an ordinance to improve their working conditions.

They said similar measures have been implemented in other states, and Chicago needs to keep up.

The drivers rallied at City Hall to urge alderpersons to pass the Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Mike Rodriguez of the 22nd Ward.

The drivers emphasized that Uber and Lyft can deactivate them by locking them out of the app without explanation or an appeal process. They argued that these companies are not transparent about deactivations and the harm they cause drivers.

Participants in the rally highlighted that some drivers have been victims of crime, with some even losing their lives.

Drivers also pointed out that they are only paid when transporting a passenger, with hourly rates varying from $10 to $20. Alderman Rodriguez stated that drivers should be paid a living wage.

According to the drivers, when they started, they kept 85 percent of what they earned. Now, it's less than half, while ride prices have increased by 54 percent. The ordinance is scheduled to come up in the City Council in September.

Uber responded with a written statement:

"Our business is literally connecting riders with drivers, which means we lose every time we have to remove a driver’s access to our platform. However, we can’t sacrifice safety or quality, and unfortunately, when a driver poses a serious threat to either, we have no choice but to deactivate them."