Ring video shows suburban police forcefully enter wrong home in Joliet: complaint

A family in Joliet filed a federal civil suit after suburban police forcefully entered the wrong home armed with riffles in November 2021.

Adela Carrasco was home with her four young grandchildren, ages 10 to 14, on Nov. 2, 2021 when she opened the door to 10 rifles and handguns pointed at her and the kids, according to the suit filed Wednesday night.

Officers allegedly shouted that they had an arrest warrant for "Elliot Reyes," who did not live at Carrasco's home located at 228 Comstock.

The lawsuit claims, officers already knew that the warrant was for 226, not 228 Comstock.

Officers with the Joliet Police Department, Will County Sherriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service allegedly pushed Carrasco aside, forcing their way into her home, and pointed guns directly at her grandchildren.

Joliet police had a 77-day-old warrant for 18-year-old Elian J. Raya of 226 Comstock in connection to a Halloween Party shooting in 2021. They entered the correct home and immediately detained Raya.

However, Carrasco and the children were still held by police in their own home for six hours, according to the complaint.

Officers told them they were being detained to allow time to secure a warrant to search the entire house.

Months later three individuals were arrested and charged for the Halloween shooting. They currently await trial. None of them had any relation to Elliott Reyes, Elian J. Raya or 226 or 228 Comstock in Joliet.

Carrasco and her family are seeking justice for emotional distress and say their constitutional rights were severely violated.