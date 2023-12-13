Father of suspected Highland Park gunman released from jail early

The father of the alleged gunman behind the Highland Park parade massacre was released from Lake County Jail Wednesday.

Robert Crimo Jr., walked out Lake County Jail around 8 a.m. Wednesday after serving less than half his sentence.

Crimo Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in Lake County jail after pleading guilty to several misdemeanor charges for helping his son get the gun used in the deadly mass shooting on Independence Day last year.

He turned himself in on Nov. 15 but only served 28 days prior to his release Wednesday.

Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges for helping his son get the gun used in the deadly mass shooting on Independence Day last year. He had been charged with seven counts of reckless conduct - one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in the attack.

In 2019, at the age of 19, Crimo III was too young to apply for his own gun license, but he could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father sponsored his application, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had a collection of knives and had threatened to "kill everyone."

Crimo III remains jailed on charges that he opened fire with an assault rifle on parade-goers on July 4, 2022, killing seven and wounding 48 others.

During a court hearing Monday, Crimo III also told his attorneys that he wanted to represent himself as counsel in the upcoming trial. The judge questioned Crimo III about his law background and advised him of the consequences of the charges brought against him. Ultimately, Crimo III did not budge and stated that he still wanted to represent himself.

Crimo III also said he wanted to assert his right to a speedy trial, and a judge set the trial date for Feb. 26. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10.