Rosati's offers $3.50 pizza to celebrate 60th anniversary

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 15, 2024 10:21am CDT
Rosati's Pizza is offering customers a nostalgic trip back in time with 1964 pricing to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

On Tuesday only, customers can get a 14-inch, thin-crust, two-topping pizza for just $3.50 when they order carry-out. 

This limited-time offer is available at participating locations nationwide, including more than 30 shops in the Chicago area. 

The following locations are participating: 

  • Addison: 739 N Mill Rd
  • Algonquin: 2411 W Algonquin Rd
  • Arlington Heights: 1414 E Hintz Rd
  • Belvidere: 1946 Gateway Center Dr
  • Bloomingdale: 272 Glen Ellyn Rd
  • Bloomington: 203 N Prospect Rd #300
  • Bolingbrook: 329 N Schmidt Rd
  • Buffalo Grove: 1147 McHenry Rd
  • Countryside: 6560 Joliet Rd
  • Crystal Lake: 40 West Terra Cotta Ave
  • DeKalb: 456 East Lincoln Hwy
  • Elk Grove Village: 1069 Rohlwing Rd
  • Elmhurst: 687 N York St
  • Fox Lake: 2 West Grand Ave
  • Hanover Park: 5549 County Farm Rd
  • Hazel Crest: 3430 183rd St
  • Homer Glen: 14218 S Bell Rd
  • La Grange Park: 720 East 31st St
  • Lakemoor: 28948 W IL Route 120
  • Lindenhurst: 475 South U.S. Route 45
  • Matteson: 4710 W Lincoln Hwy
  • McHenry: 4802 W Elm St
  • Midlothian: 4714 147th St
  • Mt. Prospect: 1629 Busse Rd
  • North Pekin: 137a Radio City Dr
  • Oak Park: 1013 Madison St
  • Palatine: 225 W Dundee Rd
  • Romeoville: 463 N Weber Rd
  • Round Lake Beach: 700 E Rollins Rd
  • Schaumburg: 120 E Golf Rd
  • South Elgin: 1165 W Spring St
  • St. Charles: 615 S Randall Rd
  • St. Charles: 550 N Kirk Rd
  • Streamwood: 27 S Sutton Rd
  • Sycamore: 630 Plaza Dr #4
  • Woodridge: 3014 Hobson Rd

The offer cannot be combined with other coupons and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.