Rosati's offers $3.50 pizza to celebrate 60th anniversary

Rosati's Pizza is offering customers a nostalgic trip back in time with 1964 pricing to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

On Tuesday only, customers can get a 14-inch, thin-crust, two-topping pizza for just $3.50 when they order carry-out.

This limited-time offer is available at participating locations nationwide, including more than 30 shops in the Chicago area.

The following locations are participating:

Addison: 739 N Mill Rd

Algonquin: 2411 W Algonquin Rd

Arlington Heights: 1414 E Hintz Rd

Belvidere: 1946 Gateway Center Dr

Bloomingdale: 272 Glen Ellyn Rd

Bloomington: 203 N Prospect Rd #300

Bolingbrook: 329 N Schmidt Rd

Buffalo Grove: 1147 McHenry Rd

Countryside: 6560 Joliet Rd

Crystal Lake: 40 West Terra Cotta Ave

DeKalb: 456 East Lincoln Hwy

Elk Grove Village: 1069 Rohlwing Rd

Elmhurst: 687 N York St

Fox Lake: 2 West Grand Ave

Hanover Park: 5549 County Farm Rd

Hazel Crest: 3430 183rd St

Homer Glen: 14218 S Bell Rd

La Grange Park: 720 East 31st St

Lakemoor: 28948 W IL Route 120

Lindenhurst: 475 South U.S. Route 45

Matteson: 4710 W Lincoln Hwy

McHenry: 4802 W Elm St

Midlothian: 4714 147th St

Mt. Prospect: 1629 Busse Rd

North Pekin: 137a Radio City Dr

Oak Park: 1013 Madison St

Palatine: 225 W Dundee Rd

Romeoville: 463 N Weber Rd

Round Lake Beach: 700 E Rollins Rd

Schaumburg: 120 E Golf Rd

South Elgin: 1165 W Spring St

St. Charles: 615 S Randall Rd

St. Charles: 550 N Kirk Rd

Streamwood: 27 S Sutton Rd

Sycamore: 630 Plaza Dr #4

Woodridge: 3014 Hobson Rd

The offer cannot be combined with other coupons and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.