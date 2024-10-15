Rosati's offers $3.50 pizza to celebrate 60th anniversary
Rosati's Pizza is offering customers a nostalgic trip back in time with 1964 pricing to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
On Tuesday only, customers can get a 14-inch, thin-crust, two-topping pizza for just $3.50 when they order carry-out.
This limited-time offer is available at participating locations nationwide, including more than 30 shops in the Chicago area.
The following locations are participating:
- Addison: 739 N Mill Rd
- Algonquin: 2411 W Algonquin Rd
- Arlington Heights: 1414 E Hintz Rd
- Belvidere: 1946 Gateway Center Dr
- Bloomingdale: 272 Glen Ellyn Rd
- Bloomington: 203 N Prospect Rd #300
- Bolingbrook: 329 N Schmidt Rd
- Buffalo Grove: 1147 McHenry Rd
- Countryside: 6560 Joliet Rd
- Crystal Lake: 40 West Terra Cotta Ave
- DeKalb: 456 East Lincoln Hwy
- Elk Grove Village: 1069 Rohlwing Rd
- Elmhurst: 687 N York St
- Fox Lake: 2 West Grand Ave
- Hanover Park: 5549 County Farm Rd
- Hazel Crest: 3430 183rd St
- Homer Glen: 14218 S Bell Rd
- La Grange Park: 720 East 31st St
- Lakemoor: 28948 W IL Route 120
- Lindenhurst: 475 South U.S. Route 45
- Matteson: 4710 W Lincoln Hwy
- McHenry: 4802 W Elm St
- Midlothian: 4714 147th St
- Mt. Prospect: 1629 Busse Rd
- North Pekin: 137a Radio City Dr
- Oak Park: 1013 Madison St
- Palatine: 225 W Dundee Rd
- Romeoville: 463 N Weber Rd
- Round Lake Beach: 700 E Rollins Rd
- Schaumburg: 120 E Golf Rd
- South Elgin: 1165 W Spring St
- St. Charles: 615 S Randall Rd
- St. Charles: 550 N Kirk Rd
- Streamwood: 27 S Sutton Rd
- Sycamore: 630 Plaza Dr #4
- Woodridge: 3014 Hobson Rd
The offer cannot be combined with other coupons and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.