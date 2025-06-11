Roy Harris: Missing Chicago man last seen in North Lawndale, police say

The Brief Roy Harris, 80, was last seen in the 4300 block of West 18th Place. He was wearing a black hat, dark-colored shirt and jeans, and white and red Nike shoes. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area Four detectives.



An 80-year-old man was reported missing on Wednesday in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Roy Harris was last seen on the 4300 block of West 18th Place, wearing a black hat, dark-colored shirt and jeans, and white and red Nike shoes. He was last contacted on Tuesday.

Harris is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, balding and gray hair.

(Chicago Police Department)

He may be in need of medical attention if found, according to CPD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.