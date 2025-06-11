Roy Harris: Missing Chicago man last seen in North Lawndale, police say
CHICAGO - An 80-year-old man was reported missing on Wednesday in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Roy Harris was last seen on the 4300 block of West 18th Place, wearing a black hat, dark-colored shirt and jeans, and white and red Nike shoes. He was last contacted on Tuesday.
Harris is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, balding and gray hair.
He may be in need of medical attention if found, according to CPD.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.