Expand / Collapse search

Search for missing boy Kyrin Carter: Body found in Little Calumet River in Hammond

By and FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Hammond
FOX 32 Chicago

Body recovered from Little Calumet River identified as missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter: officials

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..

HAMMOND, Ind. - Dive crews looking for signs of missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter recovered a body late Monday in the Little Calumet River in Hammond, Indiana.

The Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office identified the body Tuesday morning as Kyrin Carter. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

About 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers received a call from a volunteer kayaker who said he found a body about 300 feet from where Carter went missing.

A dive team was able to remove the body from the river, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Father of missing 12-year-old Indiana boy with autism says he suspects foul play

A 12-year-old boy with autism, who was last seen Saturday near the Best Western hotel in Hammond, is still missing.

Hammond police said they will hold news conference regarding the recovery at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Carter, who has autism, was last seen on Saturday, May 15. He and his family, who are from the Kansas City area, had been staying at the Best Western in Hammond as they visited relatives. Carter walked out of the hotel barefoot and in shorts while a relative slept.

Crews and volunteers have been searching ever since Carter vanished. On Friday, police said that they had found surveillance video showing Carter going into the river.

Surveillance video shows missing boy entering Little Calumet River in Hammond: officials

City officials in Hammond, Indiana tell FOX 32 News they have obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that clearly shows 12-year-old Kyrin Carter going into the Little Calumet River. The boy with autism has been missing since last weekend.

On Thursday, Carter's father said he felt like something bad had happened

"He didn’t just vanish. It’s been over five days. You mean to tell me he ain't came out for food, water, nothing?" Leslie Carter said.

The Sun Times Media-Wire contributed to this report…