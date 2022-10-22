Second child critically wounded in drive-by shooting since Friday night

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was outside in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue at 6:53 a.m. when a sedan stropped near him and someone started firing.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

This is the second drive-by shooting where a child was injured in the past 24 hours in Chicago.

On Friday night, around 8:35 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by on the West Side.

At least four other teenagers were shot in Chicago Friday night.