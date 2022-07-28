Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

article

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Durbin, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, said he is experiencing minor symptoms and is quarantining while working remotely.

He is the latest lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also tested positive for COVID earlier this month after traveling to Florida to deliver an address.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

President Joe Biden isolated for five days after contracting the coronavirus last week. He tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through recorded messages.