Sense of normalcy returning to Chicago area as Illinois begins to reopen

On Thursday, Variety Magazine reported that Lollapalooza will be back this summer in Grant Park and now two more festivals are happening in Chicago this year.

Riot Fest will return to Douglass Park this September. The annual outdoor music festival will be held the weekend of September 17th with headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins and Run the Jewels. Three day passes are already sold out.

Spring Awakening, an electronic music festival, is scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd in Addams/Medill Park.

These announcements come as Illinois entered the Bridge Phase of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening plan. The Bridge Phase is the step before full reopening.

Under the phase, there are expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, gatherings and more. Retail stores, health and fitness centers, and museums are among those that can increase to 60% capacity.

"It's so exciting that we got through this year and that we're here, we made it and we're here to celebrate," said Pam Jennings of Chicago.

Jennings is one of many who celebrated this taste of normalcy at a bite-sized version of Long Grove's chocolate festival. The event called "For the Love of Chocolate" runs through the weekend and features more than a dozen chocolate vendors, chocolate sculptures and live music.

"Should be a great weekend to come out and just bring the family, bring the friends and enjoy town," said Jesse DeSoto, President of the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, which is hosting the event.

Tom Jennings of Chicago expressed joy at the sign of life returning to normal.

"We're excited," Jennings said. "And we're gonna keep going out."