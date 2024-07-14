Severe weather leaves thousands without power, Joliet's downtown in disarray

article

A severe storm rolled through Will County leaving thousands without power and several buildings damaged in Joliet.

The National Weather Service said the storm moved through Joliet, Lockport and New Lenox just before 9:30 a.m. with 70 mph wind gusts and pea-sized hail.

The Joliet Police Department said the Rock and Roll Museum and The Forge were damaged. A roof was also torn off a building and landed in the roadway near Chicago and Cass streets.

A portion of East Cass Street was closed. Many roadways in the east and central areas of Joliet were also closed due to downed power lines and debris from the storm.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the police department.

ComEd reported 162 outages as of 10:15 a.m. with more than 12,000 customers affected.