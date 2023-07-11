Shaq's Big Chicken lands in Rosemont, glazed donut sandwich unveiled at grand opening

An NBA legend is opening a new restaurant chain Tuesday in Rosemont, and it looks like his chicken may just be a slam dunk.

It seems like chicken sandwiches are all the rage as nearly every restaurant has one these days.

But chicken sandwich fans from all over the Chicago area are flocking to the north suburbs on Tuesday for something you can’t find anywhere else in Illinois.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant held its grand opening in Rosemont. It’s one of the fastest growing chicken chains in the country, but the first location in Illinois.

Related article

The line began forming around 4 a.m. because the first 34 customers in line received a card entitling them to one free chicken sandwich a week for the next year. During his NBA career, O’Neal’s jersey number was 34.

The Rosemont location is the 23rd store, with the first opening in Las Vegas in 2018.

To celebrate their entry to the Chicago market, they’ve created a Chicago specific sandwich using a glazed Stan’s donut, instead of the regular bread bun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Josh Halpern, the CEO of the Big Chicken chain, explained what makes their chicken sandwich different.

"This is a fast, casual chicken chain. We have incredible chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, French fries, milkshakes," Halpern said.

"But it's owned by Shaquille O'Neal, you know the NBA basketball legend and hall of famer. And it was really his dream, chicken means so much to him. It was his dream to create his own chicken chain, and that's how we started."

"I have our world-famous Big Cookie. It's the circumference of an actual NBA basketball, 9.55 inches, and Shaq can palm this in his hand real easy," said Big Chicken employee Carlos Collier.

The Rosemont location will not be the only franchise in the Chicago area for long. Big Chicken will open a second location on Roselle Road in Schaumburg within the next few months.

O’Neal was not in attendance for Tuesday's opening, but he is expected to visit in early August while he is performing at Lollapalooza.