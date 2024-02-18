Son of Marlen Ochoa-Lopéz holds giveaway for local mothers in need

It's a safe place for mothers to go where they can get free baby items, but it was born out of tragedy.

A 7-year-old hosted a giveaway Sunday in honor of his mother and baby brother.

Marlen Ochoa Lopez was killed and lured in when she was online looking for free baby items.

Joshua Lopez, 7, was just 3 years old when his pregnant mother, Marlen, was killed and his baby brother was cut out of his mother's womb.

For the past three years, volunteers have braved the cold temps to be there for other moms.

"Here we have a memorial project in memory of Marlen and the baby and we are providing 3 times a year where mothers can come and we hope to have a center," said pastor Julie Contreras.

The majority of the items were bought brand new and the donations stretched for nearly an entire city block.

Baby pajamas, dresses, pants, shirts, socks, wipes and diapers were all free for moms so they don't have to go into dangerous situations.

After Marlen was in a Facebook group for moms, where she was looking for a bigger stroller, police believe that's when she was lured in by her alleged killers who offered items for free.

Marlen's son, who turns 8 next month, has a message loud and clear – he misses his mother.

Desiree Figueroa took a plea deal in exchange for 30 years in prison for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez.

She's expected to be a star witness and testify against her own mother.

RELATED: Marlen Ochoa-Lopéz murder: Chicago woman to testify against mother accused of cutting baby from teen's womb

Clarisa Figueroa, who is also charged in the killings, is back in court on Feb. 29 and Desiree Figueroa will appear March 19th.

The trial is set to start early this year.