Pair charged in murder of 18-year-old woman in South Loop
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were charged with murder in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and left another man wounded Friday night in the South Loop.
Fatal South Loop shooting
The backstory:
Just before midnight, police responded to the 100 block of East 21st Street where two people were found shot inside a car.
An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
A witness told police the victims were shot by someone traveling in a car.
Man, woman arrested
Roughly an hour after the shooting, police arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Jordan and 19-year-old Shanna Walton-Smith on the South Side.
They were each charged with first-degree murder, murder - strong probability of death/injuries and first-degree attempted murder.
Additionally, Jordan was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of attempting to flee police.
What's next:
Jordan and Walton-Smith have a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police and previous FOX 32 reporting.