Pair charged in murder of 18-year-old woman in South Loop

The Brief A man and a woman were charged with murder after an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in a car late Friday night in the South Loop. A 38-year-old man was also wounded but survived. Police arrested the suspects about an hour later, and they are set to appear in court Monday.



A man and a woman were charged with murder in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and left another man wounded Friday night in the South Loop.

Fatal South Loop shooting

The backstory:

Just before midnight, police responded to the 100 block of East 21st Street where two people were found shot inside a car.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A witness told police the victims were shot by someone traveling in a car.

Man, woman arrested

Roughly an hour after the shooting, police arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Jordan and 19-year-old Shanna Walton-Smith on the South Side.

They were each charged with first-degree murder, murder - strong probability of death/injuries and first-degree attempted murder.

Additionally, Jordan was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of attempting to flee police.

What's next:

Jordan and Walton-Smith have a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.