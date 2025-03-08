4 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago in separate incidents overnight, police say

Four people were shot, two fatally, across Chicago between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to police.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 38.

Multiple shootings

Near South Side shooting:

Just before midnight, police responded to the 100 block of East 21st Street where two people were shot inside a car.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A witness told police the victims were shot by someone traveling in a car.

Area detectives are investigating.

Roseland shooting:

A 33-year-old man was standing outside in the 200 block of West 105th Place around 1 a.m. when he was shot by someone traveling in a white car.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Roseland Hospital in serious condition. He later died.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Austin shooting:

A 21-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman and another unidentified female while outside in the 4700 block of West North Avenue around 12:44 a.m.

A third woman, age 37, exited a nearby building and shot the man in his leg.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.