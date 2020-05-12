State lawmaker asks judge to rule governor's stay-at-home order invalid for all of Illinois

article

Republican State Representative John Cabello is upping the ante in his fight against the governor's stay-at-home order.

The lawmaker filed a restraining order Tuesday night, asking a Winnebago County judge to rule Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order invalid for everyone in Illinois.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul immediately filed a motion in response, asking for this legal battle to be moved into federal court.

Cabello had already filed a lawsuit against the governor for his extended stay-at-home order. He was the second lawmaker to do so.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 144 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll in the state to 3,601. The state also saw a record-high 4,014 new cases of the virus.