Street in Chicago's Avalon Park renamed for murdered Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

A street in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood was renamed on Saturday for murdered Chicago Police officer Aréanah Preston.

Preston was shot and killed on May 6 in front of her home. She was off-duty but still in her uniform when she was attacked.

"We as community have to show our youth there are better ways than jumping on cars and causing havoc, or pointing guns at any human beings even police officers," said her mother, Dionne Mhoon, at Saturday's street naming ceremony. "Because some of those people turn into the people who took my baby's life."

Right before she was killed, Preston had finished up requirements for a master’s degree in jurisprudence from Loyola University of Chicago. She had hoped to one day join the FBI.

Murder charges were filed against Joseph Brooks, 19, Travell Breeland, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old. The suspects also face charges of armed robbery, arson, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.