Sub-zero wind chills expected all day across Chicagoland

Think it’s cold today? How about 37 years ago today? The temperature hit -27° on January 20, 1985, which is still the coldest day on record in Chicago!

Today won’t be that bad in comparison BUT it will still be mighty cold with highs reaching the upper teens in most locations with wind chills below zero all day.

Sunshine prevails. Lake-effect snow continues to be a concern mainly for La Porte and Berrien counties but northeastern Porter county could see modest accumulations.

Travel in these areas will be prone to significant reductions in visibility within the snow band and quick accumulations.

That snow band could migrate far enough west overnight to flurry along the IL shore but accumulations are not likely.

Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with some clouds near the lake.

Highs make it into the mid 20s.

Saturday could open with a quick light snow shower. No biggie. Highs will be around 30°.

Sunday looks cold with a better chance of an inch or so of snow.

Monday still presents the highest chance of a stronger system.

None of these "storms" looks like a major player but the ground should be covered with a fresh snowpack by next Tuesday.