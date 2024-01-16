Subzero weather impacts service on Metra, CTA

Chicago saw a lot less foot traffic downtown Tuesday because of the cold weather.

Some people are opting out of the commute but those who are taking trains are aware that there can be delays due to the extremely cold temperatures.

CTA Red Line service was interrupted starting at 7:11 a.m. between the Howard and Belmont stations. Metra’s Milwaukee District West line and the BNSF out of Aurora also experienced delays.

Amtrak, Metra and CTA trains had issues Monday

Trains were halted as they approached Union Station. Metra used the gas heaters to light up the tracks at switching stations to melt ice and snow, to try to keep things moving. There was a minor derailment on the CTA’s Orange Line. Because of the recent issues, commuters are trying to be prepared by dressing warmly.

Commuters are urged to check train schedules often. The agencies are trying to keep up with the cold to get passengers to their destinations.