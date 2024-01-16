Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:01 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Subzero weather impacts service on Metra, CTA

By
Published 
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

Bitter cold impacts service on Metra, CTA

Service on Metra and the CTA was impacted by subzero temperatures Tuesday morning as commuters rushed to get to work.

CHICAGO - Chicago saw a lot less foot traffic downtown Tuesday because of the cold weather.

Some people are opting out of the commute but those who are taking trains are aware that there can be delays due to the extremely cold temperatures.

CTA Red Line service was interrupted starting at 7:11 a.m. between the Howard and Belmont stations. Metra’s Milwaukee District West line and the BNSF out of Aurora also experienced delays.

Amtrak, Metra and CTA trains had issues Monday

Trains were halted as they approached Union Station. Metra used the gas heaters to light up the tracks at switching stations to melt ice and snow, to try to keep things moving. There was a minor derailment on the CTA’s Orange Line. Because of the recent issues, commuters are trying to be prepared by dressing warmly.

Commuters are urged to check train schedules often. The agencies are trying to keep up with the cold to get passengers to their destinations.