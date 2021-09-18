Sunday expected to be warm in Chicago and suburbs, but cooler, more fall-like weather is on the way
CHICAGO - It's going to be warmer than normal on Sunday across Chicago, but fall-like weather is on the way.
Sunday's high temperature could get close to 90 in Chicago's western and southern suburbs, and it's likely to be humid.
But by Wednesday, the high temperatures will drop significantly into the low 60's.
Here are the predicted highs and lows for Chicago over the next five days:
- Sunday: High 84, Low 70
- Monday: High 76. Low 66
- Tuesday: High 70, Low 58
- Wednesday: High 63, Low 54
- Thursday: High 66, Low 55
