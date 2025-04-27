Suspect wanted in series of laundromat burglaries on North Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - A suspect is on the run after burglarizing multiple laundromats on Chicago's North Side, stealing coins from machines, police say.
What we know:
The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:
- 2200 Block of West Morse Ave, on March 21 at 2:00 a.m. (West Ridge)
- 7400 Block of North Ridge Blvd., on April 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Rogers Park)
- 5900 Block of North Kenmore, on April 12 at 10:00 p.m. (Edgewater)
- 6100 Block of North Winthrop, on Apr 19 at 5:25 p.m. (Edgewater)
Chicago police said the suspect, described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, pried open exterior doors to enter the laundry areas and stole coins from the machines.
The suspect is about 5-foot-10 and was seen wearing a black knit hat, dark pants, and a tan jacket. He was also spotted in a black jacket and tan pants.
Suspect wanted in series of laundromat burglaries on North Side, Chicago police say (Chicago PD )
What you can do:
Businesses in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-021.