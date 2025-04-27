Suspect wanted in series of laundromat burglaries on North Side, Chicago police say

The Brief A suspect is wanted for burglarizing several laundromats on Chicago’s North Side, allegedly stealing coins from machines. The incidents occurred between March 21 and April 19 across West Ridge, Rogers Park, and Edgewater. Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.



A suspect is on the run after burglarizing multiple laundromats on Chicago's North Side, stealing coins from machines, police say.

What we know:

The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:

2200 Block of West Morse Ave, on March 21 at 2:00 a.m. (West Ridge)

7400 Block of North Ridge Blvd., on April 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Rogers Park)

5900 Block of North Kenmore, on April 12 at 10:00 p.m. (Edgewater)

6100 Block of North Winthrop, on Apr 19 at 5:25 p.m. (Edgewater)

Chicago police said the suspect, described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, pried open exterior doors to enter the laundry areas and stole coins from the machines.

The suspect is about 5-foot-10 and was seen wearing a black knit hat, dark pants, and a tan jacket. He was also spotted in a black jacket and tan pants.

What you can do:

Businesses in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-021.