Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted in series of laundromat burglaries on North Side, Chicago police say

By Cody King
Published  April 27, 2025 3:46pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A suspect is wanted for burglarizing several laundromats on Chicago’s North Side, allegedly stealing coins from machines.
    • The incidents occurred between March 21 and April 19 across West Ridge, Rogers Park, and Edgewater.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

CHICAGO - A suspect is on the run after burglarizing multiple laundromats on Chicago's North Side, stealing coins from machines, police say.

What we know:

The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations: 

  • 2200 Block of West Morse Ave, on March 21 at 2:00 a.m. (West Ridge) 
  • 7400 Block of North Ridge Blvd., on April 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Rogers Park) 
  • 5900 Block of North Kenmore, on April 12 at 10:00 p.m. (Edgewater) 
  • 6100 Block of North Winthrop, on Apr 19 at 5:25 p.m. (Edgewater)

Chicago police said the suspect, described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, pried open exterior doors to enter the laundry areas and stole coins from the machines.

The suspect is about 5-foot-10 and was seen wearing a black knit hat, dark pants, and a tan jacket. He was also spotted in a black jacket and tan pants.

Suspect wanted in series of laundromat burglaries on North Side, Chicago police say (Chicago PD )

What you can do:

Businesses in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-021.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyWest RidgeRogers ParkEdgewaterNews