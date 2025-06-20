Tasting Chicago: Inside the restaurants featured on Hulu’s 'The Bear'

The Brief Tasting Chicago explores the real-life Chicago eateries featured in or connected to Hulu’s The Bear. Stops include Mr. Beef on Orleans, Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria, Ever Restaurant, and The After Bar. Cast visits, filming locations, and behind-the-scenes stories bring fans closer to the show’s roots.



In this episode of Tasting Chicago, Sylvia Perez visits the real Chicago restaurants that inspired — and appeared in — the hit Hulu series The Bear, from South Side pizza joints to Michelin-starred kitchens.

Local perspective:

1. Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria (Chicago South Side)

Address: 8433 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60652

What It Is: A legendary South Side institution known for its ultra-thin, cracker-crust, tavern-style pizza since 1932. This year it’s celebrating the 105th birthday with a big party. It’s an old school restaurant that doesn’t take reservations, only accepts cash and does not deliver. People drive for miles just to have that crispy thin crust experience.

Connection to The Bear: The cast visited and filmed here for Season 3, which premiered in June 2025. Vito & Nick’s reflects the deeply local, working-class food culture that The Bear celebrates. Its gritty, unpretentious character and family-run legacy embody the spirit of Carmy’s roots and the city’s dining history.

2. Mr. Beef on Orleans (River North)

Address: 666 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60654

What It Is: A small, no-frills Italian beef sandwich shop that’s been a local staple since the 1970s. It’s always been a popular Italian beef spot, but the spotlight from The Bear has lines out the door.

Connection to The Bear: This is the real-life inspiration for the show. Christopher Storer, the creator of The Bear, is a childhood friend of Chris Zucchero, the owner of Mr. Beef. Season 1 was partially filmed inside Mr. Beef, and the show’s original setting, "The Original Beef of Chicagoland," is directly modeled after it. The atmosphere, layout, and menu in Season 1 mirror Mr. Beef’s real setup.

3. Ever Restaurant (West Loop)

Address: 1340 West Fulton Street, Chicago, IL 60607

What It Is: A 2-Michelin-star fine-dining restaurant by chef Curtis Duffy, known for precision, artistry, and modern tasting menus.

Connection to The Bear: In Season 2, Carmy stages at a high-end restaurant in Copenhagen. The vibe and culinary philosophy of that restaurant—and much of the fine dining arc—were heavily inspired by places like Ever. The Bear collaborates with actual fine-dining chefs, including Curtis Duffy, who served as a consultant on kitchen scenes. The show’s depiction of kitchen choreography and emotional intensity is shaped by the real pressures and discipline in fine dining restaurants.

4. Afterbar (West Loop)

Address: 310 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606

What It Is: A newer cocktail and bar-food concept that opened in 2023 with a menu influenced by Chicago’s hospitality culture.

Connection to The Bear: The bar became a meeting spot for The Bear cast and crew during and after filming. It shut down on more than one occasion to tape the show’s Copenhagen scenes. It’s also sometimes affectionately referred to as the "unofficial Bear bar."

What you can do:

Want to be featured on a future episode? Send us a 30-to 60-second video telling us why we should check out your favorite restaurant, bar or hidden gem. Email your submission to TastingChicago@fox.com — and we just might show up with a camera crew!

About the Show:

Tasting Chicago is a dynamic half-hour TV show that immerses viewers in the vibrant culinary landscape of Chicago and its suburbs. Hosted by Fox 32’s Sylvia Perez, the show serves as a flavorful journey, highlighting the city's trendiest restaurants, iconic eateries, and innovative cocktail bars.