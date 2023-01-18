The Row Fulton Market to be completed this summer

A new residential tower is going up in Chicago's Fulton Market area in West Town.

Developer Related Midwest released renderings of what the new building is expected to look like.

It's officially being called "The Row Fulton Market." The building is near the corner of Peoria and Randolph Streets.

When it's completed this summer, it will be the neighborhood's tallest tower with 43 stories.

More than 300 rentals will be available, 60 of those will be set aside as affordable living.

The Row is Chicago's first skyscraper co-led by a Black-owned contractor, BOWA Construction.