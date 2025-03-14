Get ready to paint the town green as Chicago gears up for St. Patrick's Day with a range of festivities and events. From lively parades and traditional Irish music to family-friendly exhibits.

Here's a look at things to do in Chicago for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025

While St. Patrick's Day officially takes place on Monday, March 17, the City of Chicago's parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade starts at Columbus and Balbo drives, heading north through Grant Park until Monroe Street. It is expected to last roughly three hours.

Chicago River dyeing for St. Patrick's Day

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade will be preceded by the ultra-popular river dyeing at 10 a.m.

Plumbers Local 130 will dye the Chicago River a brilliant emerald green west of Columbus Drive and east of Orleans Street.

St. Patrick's Fest

The Irish American Heritage Center’s St. Patrick’s Fest returns on Saturday, March 15, featuring a lively mix of Irish music, dance, food, drink and children's activities. Vistors can explore the library, art gallery, and museum for special exhibits and programming. Children 12 and under are free, adult tickets start at $15. Visit the website for more details.

Irish Sunday Funday

Head to Edison Park on Sunday, March 9th at 11 a.m. for a lively fest featuring bagpipers, Irish dancers, face painters, balloon artists, and more at 6730 N. Olmsted Ave. Enjoy drink specials, Edison Park merchandise, local retailers, and a visit from the queen and court. Find more details online.

Shamrock & Roll Street Fest

Branded as Chicago’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival, Shamrock & Roll features two days of live music, Irish dance, bagpipers, family-friendly activities, beer, food vendors and more. Some of the performers include Celtic band Character Fleadh, Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, Celtic band The Larkin & Moran Brothers, Grammy-nominated kid’s artist Ralph’s World and Trinity Irish Dancers. Learn more and buy tickets starting at $10 here.