Illinois election: Thornton Township voters decide on next supervisor

The Brief Voters in Thornton Township will decide who will be the next supervisor of the largest township in the state. Embattled incumbent Tiffany Henyard will not appear on the ballot after facing several controversies during her tenure. The four candidates on the ballot are Napoleon Harris III, Richard Nolan, Christopher Clark and Nate Fields Jr.



Voters in Thornton Township will have a chance to decide who will be the next supervisor of the largest township in the state.

What we know:

Democrat Napoleon B. Harris III, a state senator, Republican Richard Nolan, Christopher Clark, the mayor of Harvey, and independent Nate Fields Jr. are vying for the role.

Incumbent Tiffany Henyard will not be on the ballot as she lost the Democratic nomination earlier this year to Harris. She will still be running as a write-in candidate.

The supervisor has significant control over township jobs, funding for community programs and neighborhood development.

The township has about 185,000 residents across 17 municipalities.

The backstory:

Henyard’s time leading the township has been marred by controversy, disputes with sitting trustees, which led to financial problems, and even a brawl that broke out at a January board meeting.

Residents in the township have expressed concern about the infighting within the current administration and transparency, Henyard's reported $240,000 salary, and overall fiscal responsibility.

"People want to have peace here, and they want to make sure that they're represented by a good person in office," said Riley Rogers, the former mayor of Dolton. "There's been a lot of turmoil here in Dolton and also in Thornton Township, so there's gonna be a mandate today, I think."

Rogers said he's seen voters come out on Tuesday enthusiastic to cast their ballots.

Varnetta Williams, a township resident, said she was "tired" of the rising costs of property taxes and bills for gas and other services. Township governments are funded by local property taxes.

Henyard also lost in the primary election to retain her seat as the mayor of the Village of Dolton earlier this year.