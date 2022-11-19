Thousands attend Chicago's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival in spite of the cold

Micky and Minnie Mouse kicked off the 31st annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday night.



Trees along Michigan Avenue are now adorned with over one million Christmas lights.



The event attracted tens of thousands of spectators dressed in layers and bundled up. Everyone tried their best to brace against the brutal cold.

The favorite event welcoming back generations of families each year featured spectacular floats, giant helium balloons and some pretty talented marching bands.

Zachary Drakefield, 6, enjoyed the festivities with family and friends. He told FOX 32 he can’t wait until Christmas Day to open his gifts.

Security was enhanced with traffic halted on nearby side streets. Police were out in great numbers patrolling the parade route and the massive crowd.



