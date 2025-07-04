The Brief Three children and two adults are hospitalized after a stabbing and fire Friday morning in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, sources said. Sources said the children were stabbed and taken to Stroger Hospital; a man was also hospitalized in serious condition. A woman was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Community First Medical Center, according to sources.



Three children and two adults are hospitalized following a stabbing and fire Friday morning on the city’s Northwest Side, according to sources.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department initially responded to the scene for a medical emergency, but the call was later upgraded to a fire response.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three kids among five hospitalized after Northwest Side stabbing, fire: sources (Chicago Fire Dept. )

Sources told FOX 32 that three children were stabbed and taken to Stroger Hospital. Their ages and conditions are unknown.

A man who lives next door to a woman taken into custody at the scene was also taken to Stroger in serious condition, sources said. The woman was transported to Community First Medical Center by Chicago police.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information. They confirmed officers were responding but haven't released any further details.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.