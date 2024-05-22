Tiffany Henyard to host meeting to discuss Thornton Township finances

A Thornton Township meeting on Wednesday night is expected to attract many residents.

Town Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is planning to take part in a look at the township's finances. She will also likely be a part of the conversation.

This comes one day after a FOX 32 investigation found that the controversial south suburban politician went on a pricey political junket that got billed to the wrong taxpayers.

Henyard was in Washington D.C. in mid-January as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting, along with mayors from hundreds of communities across the country.

Part of the meeting included a White House tour with brief remarks from President Joe Biden. Henyard live-streamed part of her visit on her Facebook page, then later published a slickly produced music video showing highlights of her tour and meeting with the president.

It was a big moment for a mayor from a relatively small suburb of about 20,000 people. The problem is that Henyard billed the trip to the wrong taxpayers.

"These appropriations are misappropriations," said veteran municipal lawyer Burt Odelson, who represents Dolton trustees opposed to Henyard. "Every time I say I can't believe she would do something, here comes another."

FOX 32 showed Odelson credit card records we obtained showing expenditures for the Washington trip. Those expenditures include $5,000 to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, plane tickets for Henyard and Assistant Keith Freeman for $718 apiece, hotel rooms at the Washington Hilton for over $1000 each and a $629 rental car. The total cost to taxpayers? $9,167.

However, there's a catch: those taxpayers don't live in Dolton, where Henyard is mayor.

"The township residents are paying for her fun," said Odelson as he reviewed the credit card statements.

The credit card used to pay for the mayor's conference is from Thornton Township, a completely separate government body where Henyard also serves as township supervisor.

FOX 32 reached out to both Henyard and Keith Freeman, who holds the Thornton Township credit card on which the charges appear. Neither have responded to our questions.