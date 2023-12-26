Travelers pack O'Hare airport to return home after Christmas Day

O'Hare International Airport saw one of its busiest travel days of the year on Tuesday as many returned home after Christmas Day.

Travelers in the airport said so far the process has been smooth, unlike last weekend.

Dense fog led to several cancelations and delays for flights on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to TSA, the Friday before Christmas was the busiest as 2.75 million people were screened nationwide.

This year has set a record for air travel. TSA says they've seen 12% more travelers this year than last.

Some travelers have long flights ahead of them, with some going out of the country to India or Poland.

"We are leaving at the same time. God help us that everything is okay and it happens at the same time and we're not late," one traveler said. "… So far, so good."

Only eight flights were canceled within the last 24 hours at O'Hare, according to FlightAware.