Truck drivers, families receive blessing at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe ahead of holiday season

The Brief Truck drivers and their families attended a blessing at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to kick off the Advent and holiday season. Drivers, including Ruben Felix and Ricardo Gaytan, shared the challenges of long hours and time away from family. Father Jose Sequeira highlighted the importance of the blessing and Spanish Mass for drivers, offering peace of mind and a sense of security on the road.



To kick off the Christian Advent and holiday season, truck drivers and their families gathered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for a blessing on Saturday.

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s actually an honor. I like how people show they care," said Ruben Felix, owner and operator of a Chicagoland trucking business.

Felix understands the long hours and extra trips during the holidays. His fiancée, Daisy Villarruel, shares in the added worry.

"It makes me super proud of him. To see how he works so hard and what a wonderful community this is. The Virgin Mary blessing them all is just beautiful," said Villarruel.

Father Jose Sequeira, known as Fr. Sequeira, noted the challenges truck drivers face.

"You know the life of a truck driver is very difficult. Many times, they’re on the road for weeks or days, away from their families," he said.

Fr. Sequeira explained that drivers come to Our Lady of Guadalupe to attend a Spanish Mass, seeking peace of mind and reassurance for a safe return home.

"They feel that protection. They feel secure driving on the streets of this great country," Fr. Sequeira said.

Ricardo Gaytan with Roussell Transport added, "We’re up at three in the morning, trying to cut through traffic and avoid it."

Gaytan said the blessing helps make the long trips, winter weather, and sometimes lonely days more bearable.

"Coming together as a family—that’s what we are," he said.

Saturday marked the blessing for semi-truck drivers, while Sunday afternoon will see the pickup truck pilgrimage, starting at 3 p.m.