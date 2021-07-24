Two expressway shootings reported on the same day in Chicago area

Illinois State Police are investigating two expressway shootings on the same day in the Chicago area.

On Thursday, a shooting was reported near the CTA platform at Oak Park Avenue. This one was strange: a driver whose car was crawling along in morning rush traffic on I-290 apparently noticed a robbery in progress on the platform. The driver pulled over to the shoulder, got out and started shooting at the robber. Then he got into his car and took off. There are no reports of injuries.

Also on Thursday morning, a man was shot on I-94 at Old Orchard. The man, 22, was a passenger in a car going southbound when someone in another car opened fire. His injury was minor.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Illinois State Police.

From January until July 7 of this year, there have been 119 shootings on expressways. In 2020, the total number of expressway shootings was 128. In 2019, 52 shootings were reported on Chicago expressways.

