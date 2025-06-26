Expand / Collapse search

Two people hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in Little Village: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  June 26, 2025 8:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in the Little Village neighborhood on Thursday.

What we know:

According to police, a 14-year-old male and another male were in a park when an unknown male offender approached in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento at 7:03 p.m.

The offender pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck. The other male victim was shot in the back.

Both were transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the offender is unknown at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

