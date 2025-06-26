Two people hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in Little Village: police

The Brief A 14-year-old male and another male were near Douglas Park when an unknown male offender approached in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento at 7:03 p.m. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck. The other male victim was shot in the back. Both were transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.



Two people were hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in the Little Village neighborhood on Thursday.

What we know:

According to police, a 14-year-old male and another male were in a park when an unknown male offender approached in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento at 7:03 p.m.

The offender pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck. The other male victim was shot in the back.

Both were transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the offender is unknown at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.