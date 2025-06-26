Two people hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in Little Village: police
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after being shot near Douglas Park in the Little Village neighborhood on Thursday.
What we know:
According to police, a 14-year-old male and another male were in a park when an unknown male offender approached in the 1400 block of S. Sacramento at 7:03 p.m.
The offender pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck. The other male victim was shot in the back.
Both were transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the offender is unknown at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.