Two tornadoes hit Kankakee County during latest round of storms, National Weather Service confirms

At least two tornadoes hit Kankakee County (Illinois) on Friday night into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

One of the tornadoes was an EF-0 that occurred near Kankakee.

The other was an EF-1 which hit Momence.

The National Weather Service survey team is still working to determine the peak wind speeds and exact tracks of the tornadoes.

Before Friday night's storm, there had already been 119 tornadoes reported in Illinois so far this season, making it the state with the highest tornado count in the country. This number is a significant increase of 80 tornadoes compared to last year.

Earlier this month, a series of storms resulted in the confirmation of 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area, leaving communities and residents to deal with the aftermath.



