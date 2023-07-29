Expand / Collapse search

Two tornadoes hit Kankakee County during latest round of storms, National Weather Service confirms

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Kankakee County
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Illinois - At least two tornadoes hit Kankakee County (Illinois) on Friday night into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

One of the tornadoes was an EF-0 that occurred near Kankakee.

The other was an EF-1 which hit Momence.

RELATED: The Tornado State: Illinois emerges as new hot spot for twisters, defying traditional patterns

The National Weather Service survey team is still working to determine the peak wind speeds and exact tracks of the tornadoes.

Illinois tops the nation with 119 tornadoes reported this year

As the state braces for more storms, Illinois has unfortunately taken the top spot on a list that no one wants to be on.

Before Friday night's storm, there had already been 119 tornadoes reported in Illinois so far this season, making it the state with the highest tornado count in the country. This number is a significant increase of 80 tornadoes compared to last year.

Earlier this month, a series of storms resulted in the confirmation of 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area, leaving communities and residents to deal with the aftermath.


 