University of Chicago student, 21, confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse

A University of Chicago student has been confirmed as one of the many killed in the June 24 Surfside condo collapse.

The mother of Ilan Naibryf confirmed on Facebook following the collapse that him and his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, were in the Champlain Towers South condo building.

University of Chicago's Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen sent a message to members of the U of C community Friday saying, in part:

"In this challenging week for our community, we regret to bring you more difficult news. Today, the University of Chicago learned that Ilan Naibryf, a rising fourth-year student in the College, is confirmed to be among those who died in the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, on June 24.

The University is profoundly saddened to lose this member of our community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ilan’s family, friends, and the many who watched news reports that he was missing. We all had hoped that Ilan would be found safe. The news of his passing is incredibly painful."

Naibryf was a physics major with a minor in molecular engineering and was also president of the student Jewish life organization.

"He also was co-founder and CEO of STIX Financial, a 2021 College New Venture Challenge finalist, served as president of the Chabad House student board, was a former member of the men’s track and field team, and was active in recreational soccer," the school said.

The news of Naibryf's passing comes just a day after another Chicago resident, Juan Mora, was confirmed dead in the collapse.

Mora was staying with his parents in the building.

A third Chicago native, 77-year-old Richard Augustine, is still missing.

Augustine moved into the building to retire.