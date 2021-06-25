University of Chicago student among those missing in Florida building collapse

A University of Chicago student and his girlfriend are among those unaccounted for following a partial condominium collapse in South Florida on Thursday.

The mother of 21-year-old Ilan Naibryf posted on Facebook that her son and his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, were in the building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

The University of Chicago also confirmed Naibryf's status in a statement and offered their support.

"The University of Chicago has confirmed that Ilan Naibryf, a rising fourth-year physics and molecular engineering student in the College, is among the individuals missing following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida on Thursday, June 24," Michele Rasmussen, Dean of Students, said in a statement.

A prayer gathering will be held Friday on Zoom organized by the Jewish Maroons group Chabad, at the University of Chicago. Naibryf is president of the student group.

Another native Chicagoan, 77-year-old Richard Augustine, is also missing.

His daughter, Debbie Hill, talked to FOX 32's Natalie Bomke.

"I honestly, I don't hold out a lot of hope because he is a diabetic, so he hasn't had insulin or food since yesterday," Hill said. "So I think medically, he's really compromised as well. Not just from the incident itself, so it's a waiting game."

At least 99 people are still unaccounted for from the collapse and families continue to wait for any kind of information about their loved ones.

Survivors have been pulled out of the debris, but the search is getting more desperate. Rescuers have been using dogs, sonar and other equipment in that dangerous situation.

Prayers and support are being offered to those families.