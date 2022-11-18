Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year

Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year.

The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment.

The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago's South and West sides.

Last month, CPS moved to revoke its charter agreement and take over Urban Prep's Bronzeville and Englewood campuses.