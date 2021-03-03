United Center vaccination appointments open Thursday

Chicago's biggest effort to get people vaccinated is about to begin.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 110,000 appointments will be available for those looking to get vaccinated at the United Center.

The founder and CEO of Zocdoc, Oliver Harraz, says Chicagoans have been booking roughly 300 vaccines per minute. Harraz expects to see similar volume Thursday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

‘Six thousand vaccinations will be done per day for eight weeks," said Harraz.

Appointments will be reserved for Chicagoans 65 and older until Sunday at 4 p.m. After that, appointments will become available to everyone in group 1B+.

Advertisement

MORE: Illinois smokers eligible for COVID vaccine under Phase 1B Plus

Zocdoc is offering this online appointment site for free to the city of Chicago.

"We’ve tested it to make sure it’s easy for everyone," Harraz said about the site.

If that doesn’t work, the non-profit, My Block My Hood My City, is calling for volunteers to help Chicago seniors sign up for their vaccines.

If you want to get vaccinated, visit zocdoc.com/vaccine.

You can also call 773-413-8139, if you don't have internet.

If you want to volunteer to help seniors, visit formyblock.org.