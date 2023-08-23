Video shows Englewood police shooting that left officer wounded

Chicago's police oversight agency released video Wednesday showing police shoot at a suspect who was fleeing them in a car last July in the Englewood neighborhood.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on July 24th, 7th District police officers in four unmarked vehicles pulled up to talk with a group of people and a driver who were gathered in a cul-de-sac in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue

As the officers approached on foot, the driver of the black sedan attempted to flee and struck a police vehicle before driving away. As the car was fleeing, two police officers open fired at the moving car.

A 37-year-old officer was shot in the left hand and was transported by his partner to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told FOX 32 that they did not see the man inside the vehicle fire a weapon, and believe the officer was injured by friendly fire. Police have not yet shared details about how the officer sustained the gunshot wound.

No one is in custody.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.**