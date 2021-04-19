Vigils for Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed by police, held in Chicago, Evanston

Rallies for Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot dead by Chicago Police, were held in Chicago and Evanston Sunday.

Bodycam videos of the shooting were released on Thursday, leading to large protests.

The videos show an officer shoot Toledo on March 29 in an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School on the Southwest Side.

Sunday's marches were held in Evanston, and in the Douglas and Little Village neighborhoods in Chicago.

Police had said they found a gun at the scene of the shooting and that it was the weapon Toledo was holding, but the main bodycam video shows him without a gun in his hand the moment he was shot. Toledo's hands were empty as he raised them moments before being killed.

The officer who shot Toledo is identified as Eric Stillman. His attorney said Stillman followed Chicago Police Department guidlines and the law.