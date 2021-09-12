Expand / Collapse search

Warm start to week ahead, with strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday

CHICAGO - Temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will remain above average on Monday and Tuesday, with storms possible.

The National Weather Service said that there is a 20% chance of storms possible on Monday, with the low temperature around 66 degrees and the high around 87. The normal high for this time of year should be in the mid to upper 70s.

On Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of storms possible during the day and a 70% chance in the evening. Tuesday's high is expected to be around 84  to 88 degrees, though the low temperature overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be 58 to 67 degrees.

There is also a chance of rain Wednesday morning south of Interstate 80.

