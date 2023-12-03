Week in Review: Migrants charged in retail theft • off-duty Chicago cop killed • heartbreak in Dixmoor

Charges have been filed against three Venezuelan migrants after allegedly stealing over $500 worth of merchandise at a retail store in Elmhurst, an off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in an Oak Lawn crash, a woman whose body was found on the side of the road in Lake County has been identified and heartbreak for a Dixmoor football team after money raised for a Florida trip goes missing.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Venezuelan migrants charged with Black Friday theft from Elmhurst Kohl's; Charges have been filed against three Venezuelan migrants after they allegedly stole over $500 worth of merchandise from a department store in Elmhurst on Black Friday.

Ilys Mary Ledesma Zapata, 37, Christian Johan Saavedra-Omona, 21, and Braud Pineda Avendano, 33, all of Venezuela, were arrested at the Kohl's located at 303 South Route 83.

2. Suburban woman reached speeds of 122 mph during police chase in Naperville: prosecutors; An Aurora woman has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Naperville last month.

3. This is the drunkest city in Illinois, new study reveals; The drunkest city in Illinois might surprise you. Any guesses?

24/7 Tempo, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States. In Illinois, one particular city ranked #1 with 17.2% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Illinois was the 5th lowest at 15.4%.

4. Woman whose body was found on side of road in Lake County identified, cause of death revealed; A woman whose body was found on the side of the road in suburban Chicago last week was identified, and her cause of death was revealed.

5. Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Oak Lawn crash; An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn, Chicago police officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the officer as Edwin Espinoza, 35.

6. Migrants charged with burglary at Oak Brook Macy's, prosecutors say; Charges have been filed against two migrants from Venezuela after the men allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's in west suburban Oak Brook.

Lenguieyer Guevara-Muro, 27, and Jinder Moises Angulo-Aparicio, 20, appeared in court last week on felony charges of burglary and retail theft, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

7. Heartbreak after money raised for Dixmoor youth football team to travel to Florida goes missing; A setback for young Chicago-area football players as car trouble puts their trip of a lifetime in jeopardy.

It all started with Constance Lee’s SUV breaking down last Wednesday morning. Inside the armrest of the car was over $1,500 stashed away for her kids to eat and lodge in Florida.

The SUV was towed away.

8. Chicago businessman Willie Wilson giving away more than $333K in free gas, groceries this weekend; Chicago businessman Willie Wilson once again paid his success forward.

This time, he distributed $333,000 worth of food coupons and free gas to needy Chicagoans in both Cook and DuPage counties.

9. Stolen Snapple leads to armed robbery charges for Cook County duo; A man and a woman from Cook County have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Friday in west suburban Elmhurst.

Ditalion Barnett, 27, allegedly entered the convenience store while wearing a face mask around 8 p.m. located at 572 S. York St., according to prosecutors. Barnett grabbed a Snapple, approached the register, displayed a gun and told the clerk "give me everything," officials said.

10. A third Chicago suburb implements new rules to restrict migrant stays; In a move to address concerns related to migrant stays, Elk Grove Village has introduced an ordinance prohibiting hotel and motel owners from providing accommodation to individuals without medical documentation confirming their freedom from contagious diseases in the last 60 days.

The rule does not apply to those who have been residing in the U.S. for at least a year. Additionally, the ordinance restricts warehouse owners from converting buildings into temporary housing.