Anne Burrell dies • 16 billion passwords leaked • Missing girl found

Anne Burrell, the celebrity chef and host of The Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," died at the age of 55; a massive data breach led to 16 billion passwords from popular websites being leaked; and a girl missing since she was a 1-month-old infant in 2021 was found safe in Chicago.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Anne Burrell, Food Network celebrity chef, dies at 55

Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and host of The Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," has died, according to a post published by the Food Network. She was 55 years old. It is believed she suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday according to multiple reports.

16 billion passwords leaked in Google, Facebook, Apple massive data breach: What we know

A massive data breach resulted in 16 billion passwords to Google, Facebook, Apple, and other social media accounts being leaked in what is considered one of the largest in U.S. history.

Kroger ordered to pay $75M+ to man who lost part of hands while working at Michigan store

A man who suffered severe injuries when a defective refrigerant exploded while he worked at a Michigan Kroger store will receive more than $75 million from the company.

Girl missing since infancy found safe in Chicago; mother in custody, officials say

A girl missing since she was a 1-month-old infant in 2021 has been found safe in Chicago, according to the US Marshals Service. Her biological mother, who had multiple outstanding warrants, was arrested after attempting to flee.

Illinois campground named one of the Midwest's best by The Dyrt

Oak Point Campground in southern Illinois is one of the best in the Midwest, according to the 2025 Best Places to Camp from The Dyrt. Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale, located in Vienna, Illinois, landed at No. 9 in The Dyrt’s regional rankings for the Midwest.

Chicago surgeon removes 15-pound tumor after Michigan woman refused surgery at home

A Michigan woman says an appointment a few weeks ago with a suburban Chicago doctor was her last hope to try to beat her cancer. To win that fight, he’d have to do some heavy lifting — as Natalie Bomke explains in a Fox 32 special report.

New Illinois taxes on vaping, sports betting go into effect on July 1

Illinois residents will face a slew of new and increased taxes on various everyday items and services starting on July 1. Everything from gas to sports gambling to tobacco products will be affected, namely meant to balance the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2026.

Shootout outside Indiana hotel leaves suspect dead, Chesterton police officer wounded

A person was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout near a hotel Wednesday morning in Chesterton, Indiana. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. near the Hilton Garden Inn, and the officer was taken to a Chicago hospital.

Trump slams Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker: ‘Probably the worst in the country’

President Donald Trump blasted both Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday, calling the former "probably the worst in the country." Trump made the comments while appearing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, whose country is hosting the G7 Summit, a meeting of seven world leaders this week.

Illinois shuts down Chicago Heights crematory over improper handling of bodies

State officials announced Thursday that a south suburban crematory is closed for good following disturbing findings about how the facility handled human remains.

