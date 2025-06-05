West Nile virus detected in DuPage County mosquitoes

The Brief Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in four DuPage County towns, marking the first positive cases of the season. No human infections have been reported, but health officials have raised the county’s risk level and urge residents to take precautions. The public is advised to reduce standing water, use insect repellent, and report mosquito concerns.



Mosquitoes in DuPage County tested positive for West Nile virus last month, health officials announced Thursday.

The infected mosquito pools were collected May 27 in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills and Burr Ridge. Though no human cases have been reported so far in 2025, health officials said the presence of West Nile-positive mosquitoes signals increased risk and are urging residents to take precautions.

As a result, the county’s Personal Protection Index — which tracks West Nile activity from zero to three — has been raised from level zero to level one.

What you can do:

Officials recommend residents follow the "3 R’s" to fight the bite: reduce standing water, repel with insect repellent and report stagnant water concerns to the Health Department.

DuPage County monitors mosquito activity through traps placed countywide, with the Personal Protection Index updated weekly during the season. Additional information is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s West Nile Virus Dashboard.