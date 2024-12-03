2 injured in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in an apartment building on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.

The building that caught fire around 6 a.m. is near the corner of Monroe Street and Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials said the building was supposed to be vacant but two people inside needed to be rescued. The two people, a man and a woman, were on the second floor so firefighters needed their ladders to rescue them.

The two patients were taken to Stroger Hospital and both were listed in fair condition.

The fire was mostly contained to the back of the building, although some trees on the property were also damaged.

A fire official said they believe the blaze may have started because those inside were trying to stay warm. There were also hoarding conditions inside with several items making it like a "maze" for firefighters.

Just yesterday, a woman was found dead inside an abandoned building that had caught fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

This is a developing story.